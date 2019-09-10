Football players help unmarked graves

The Roosevelt High School football team is off to a great start beating the Lincoln Patriots last Friday night. The Rough Riders are now 2-0 on the season.

But even more impressive than their record is how some of their players tackled a community project.

Nathan Moon is a senior defensive back for the Roosevelt High School football team.

He’s one of several players who volunteered over the weekend to help place headstones on several unmarked graves in the Minnehaha County Cemetery.

“Coach, he kind of just brought it up at one of our film sessions that a couple of his friends needed some help and we’re out here just volunteering some time and helping out their group,” Moon said.

That group is the Odd Fellows of Sioux Falls Lodge #9. They started the Remember Me project about a year and a half ago, buying headstones for hundreds of unmarked graves, mostly for young children who never had a marker.

“It’s about $300 per headstone, so are we’re trying to raise the money, so we’re buying as many as we can, so we’re going to do 10 this year,” Dennis Clark said.

They’ll do more in the future, because they believe everybody deserves to have their final resting place marked, so they aren’t forgotten. Moon and his teammates are glad to help out.

“It’s kind of crazy some of the things that you take for granted in your daily life, it kind of makes, makes you think about how fortunate you are and you kind of feel bad for the people that aren’t able to help out their families and give them the memorial that they need,” Moon said.

“It’s been a long journey we’re just happy to, you know, help out any way we can,” Clark said.

If you have you would like to donate or find out more information, you can contact Brad Schneider at 605-941-2596 or schneider@alliancecom.net.