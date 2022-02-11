SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Unless you’re a fan of the Bengals or Rams, you may be more concerned with what to eat than the outcome of the Super Bowl.

There’s an all-hands-on-deck approach at Hy-Vee on Marion Road during the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

“Whatever’s needed. If it gets so busy in the store and carts are empty in the entryway, all managers go outside and get carts. That’s just what we have to do,” Hy-Vee Store Manager Jake Scheitler said.

Store Manager Jake Scheitler says Hy-Vee spends months preparing for Super Sunday.

“Planning out displays, talking to our vendors, making sure we have enough supply ahead of time,” Scheitler said.

At a time when supply chain issues are impacting businesses across the country.

“We have a really good relationship with a lot of our suppliers and I think we’ve been doing a pretty good job of keeping up with shelves and really if we’re not able to get something in we’re trying to find the best substitute and really stock up on that item,” Scheitler said.

The chips and dips really add up as Hy-Vee will see about a 20% increase in business during Super Bowl week.

“Probably the most important part, it’s my favorite part, so we’re going to have a lot of food,” Sioux Falls resident Camden Thomas said.

Thomas is playing the role of Super Bowl host for the first time.

“Hand food, nothing too crazy with forks and stuff,” Thomas said.

As Thomas serves sliders, Scheitler says charcuterie is a growing trend among customers.

“It’s something unique and something different that we have here at Hy-Vee is our charcuterie department, being able to make charcuterie boards for customers, made to order type stuff,” Scheitler said.

After everyone gets their fill and the game takes center stage…

“Bengals. I’m a Seahawks fan, so I don’t want the Rams to win (laugh),” Thomas said.

Hy-Vee expects to be especially busy this weekend with the Super Bowl on Sunday and Valentine’s Day on Monday.