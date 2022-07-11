SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With inflation and high gas prices, a lot of families are struggling right now to put food on the table.

That’s why two local bands are coming together to hold a concert this Wednesday in Sioux Falls to help raise awareness and try and fill up eight trucks full of food.

At Feeding South Dakota, the volunteers see the impact of high food prices.

“There were just tons of people packing food out there and they were saying the needs have gone up quite a bit, especially this summer with the pandemic and inflation,” Zon Tran said.

Zon Tran volunteers at Feeding South Dakota.

“We noticed the need for food assistance here in town, so we just want to help out in any way we can,” Tran said.

That’s why he and John Mogen of Mogen’s Heroes organized Wednesday’s Food Truck Jamboree, which will be held in the parking lot of Active Generations.

“They can expect mostly music from the ’60s and ’70s,” Mogen said.

It’s free to the public. All they are asking is for you to donate canned food items.

Their goal is to fill up eight trucks full of food.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about making people smile, making people reach out to others and help them,” Mogen said.

Active Generations wanted to host the jamboree, because it falls in line with its mission.

“We just believe in giving back to the community, also some of the members here are retired or semi-retired, but they really believe in giving back to the community,” director Nancy Wehrkamp said.

A community they’re hoping will gather here this Wednesday and fill the trucks full of food.

“It is a parking lot party, but we have a pretty big parking lot we have strategically thought of a few places where people can park a portion of the parking lot roped off for this particular event, so everybody stays safe no cars are going to be driving around in there, but there will be designated parking spots for people to park,” Wehrkamp said.

The Food Truck Jamboree starts at 4:30 on Wednesday with Men in Black performing followed by Mogen’s Heroes.