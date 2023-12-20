SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 25,000 kids and teens are food insecure in South Dakota, according to a 2021 report from Feeding America.

A food pantry that recently launched at a Sioux Falls school could help curb hunger for students and their families.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Tuesday, volunteers were getting ready for families to show up at the pantry inside Terry Redlin Elementary School in Sioux Falls.

“It’s just like what you would see in your own pantry. Cereal, rice, pasta, snacks, crackers, canned fruits and canned vegetables,” Feeding South Dakota programs manager Jen Keller said.

The pantry also features some other kitchen staples like frozen meat and milk.

The pantry launched on November 7th and is open Tuesday afternoons.

So far, about 50 Terry Redlin families have been served.

Terry Redlin school counselor Stephanie Slaba says families line up outside the pantry before the doors open.

“I do have students that come in and they’re hungry and they say that maybe it was a long weekend and so having this so we can send that home with them or the parents can come and take those things home has really helped,” Slaba said.

While the room full of food is part of Feeding South Dakota’s school pantry program, other groups and volunteers are playing a role too, including Sioux Falls Thrive.

The non-profit’s operations manager says the pantry isn’t just providing food.

Families are also building connections during their visits.

“We have other volunteers and teachers and people being a part, just having conversations with families, and then families are also having conversations with each other,” Sioux Falls Thrive operations manager Nosal said.

In total, Feeding South Dakota has seven school pantries in the state.