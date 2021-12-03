Food nonprofits describe area need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One out of every nine people is food insecure in South Dakota, according to Feeding South Dakota.

There are several organizations in KELOLAND trying curb hunger in our communities.

About two years ago, the Faith Temple Food Giveaway served 300-400 people a week. Those numbers doubled last year during the pandemic.

On Friday, assistant director Josh Hayes was expecting to serve between 1,000-1,200 people because there was no giveaway on Black Friday.

Hayes says the holidays and inflation are causing the need to rise.

“That even though they’re working, gas prices have gone up, milk prices have gone up, and just everything at the grocery store has gone up,” Faith Temple Food Giveaway assistant director Josh Hayes said.

When asked about The Banquet West, executive director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger says anywhere from 150 to 225 people are showing up for an evening meal, and they’re seeing a little bit of growth every week.

“Well, I just think we all go to the grocery store and lately those items are more expensive than they have been in the past and I think some are feeling the effects of that a little more than others,” The Banquet executive director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

Jerke-Liesinger says The Banquet sees a much higher percentage of families and children eating at the westside location compared to its downtown location.

“Families that are going to work every day, taking their kids to school, paying their rent, paying their bills, but by the time they do those things they just don’t have the money to put a nutritious meal on the table for their children,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

“There’s so many people in our community who need just a little extra help,” Hayes said.

Use these links if you’d like to help The Banquet or Faith Temple Food Giveaway.