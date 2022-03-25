SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Volunteers with the Faith Temple food giveaway are serving more people than ever before.

This afternoon, Cars started lining up over an hour before the Friday giveaway at the Sioux Empire Fair grounds.

13 years ago when the program started, volunteers gave food to seventy people.

Now it’s more like 15-hundred.

“We’ve seen record numbers over the past few months. We’ve seen, really with inflation, that the numbers have skyrocketed,” said Josh Hayes with the Faith Temple Church.

Hayes says high gas prices are also a factor.

If you’d like to help volunteer or donate, just show up at the fairgrounds on any Friday at three o’clock. You don’t need to sign up.