Food drive helps fill the shelves of campus food pantry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many people don’t have to think twice about where their next meal is coming from. However, food insecurity is a reality for many families.

All month long, you can help fill the shelves of the University of Sioux Falls’ Campus Cupboard. It’s part of a food drive hosted by the School of Business.

“Each year we try to identify some need and the need we identified this year was the food pantry on campus, there’s such a food insecurity all around the country and USF is no exception so we wanted to partner with student life,” associate professor of accounting, chair of Vucurevich School of Business, Brad Van Kalsbeek said.

The Campus Cupboard helps provide food and basic hygiene products to students on campus.

“Food insecurity at its basic form is basically not having access to safe and healthy foods, and for our student body, we also have recognized that,” associate director of student life, Allan Idjao said.

“Academics or athletics, or clubs, anything you’re involved in, can really be affected by lack of food, you can get a good night’s sleep, but if you don’t have food you’re off to a harder start,” student, resident assistant, Cade Van Nieuenhuyzen said.

Donations have already started coming in. You just have to drop them off under the Christmas tree in the Cleveland Center.

“Our donations are coming from students, faculty, staff, and alumni, anybody that has a love for USF or helping eradicate food insecurity have been donating, so it’s been great,” Van Kalsbeek said.

Helping fill an important need – especially this time of year.

“The ability to walk over and grab some ingredients for a hot meal or a snack or some mouthwash, can really help somebody and give them a boost,” Van Nieuenhuyzen said.

Donations are being collected through the first week of December. Students also have access to food pantry items at Our Savior’s Lutheran church.