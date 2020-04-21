Food distribution in Sioux Falls helping thousands of families

A variety of organizations are working together to make sure families in KELOLAND have food to put on their tables.

It wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers.

Olivia Lima is able to work from home with a job she says is pretty secure, but she knows not everyone is as fortunate.

That’s why she’s volunteering to load food into other people’s cars.

“I want to do whatever I can to help others because I know a lot of people are in a very fragile situation right now,” Volunteer Olivia Lima said.

Last week, this distribution served nearly 2,000 families.

And more than 1,100 new families, who hadn’t registered last week, have already signed up to receive food this week.

“That to me is saying there’s a lot of people that are in need out there. It might just be temporary, and that’s what we’re here for is just to supply that emergency supply of food,” Feeding South Dakota Marketing and Communications Coordinator Jennifer Stensaas said.

“If that’s a worry we can relieve them of. If that’s one thing we can take care of then that’s a good first step,” Lima said.

This distribution happens every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 8:00 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

People are eligible to receive food every other week.

You are encouraged to register before you arrive to pick up food.



Stensaas says there is also a need for monetary donations and volunteers.