SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Fridays, you can find cars lining up to receive a box of free food from the Faith Temple Food Giveaway.

“We always hope to go out of business where people can supply their own food, but every Friday we have people here that are coming for the first time,” Faith Temple Food Giveaway director Pastor Jeff Hayes said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Right now the Faith Temple Food Giveaway is giving out about 1,000 boxes of Food every Friday.

Before the pandemic, that number was closer to 300 or 400.

Hayes says about 100-150 food boxes are being delivered to people through DoorDash on Fridays, too.

“There’s a lot of people that are working jobs, but they’re not making enough money, and so they just can’t cover all their bills,” Hayes said.

Numbers at The Banquet have been fairly steady compared to last year, but the non-profit continues to see new faces coming through its doors for a free meal.

“We’ve all been to the grocery store lately. Food is getting quite expensive, especially your proteins and your fresh fruits and vegetables. It’s just hard for people to obtain those things to feed their families,” The Banquet executive director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

State lawmakers and candidates are once again talking about the food tax.

Hayes and Jerke-Liesinger says a grocery tax repeal would have a positive impact on families.

“One thing that it would do is it would help people to buy more nutritious food, probably less food that have carbs and sugars,” Hayes said.

“Our families that eat with us, I can only imagine it would be helpful to them to not have that additional cost when they go to the grocery store,” Jerke-Liesinger said.