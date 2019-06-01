Following all leads in the search for Serenity Dennard
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- Saturday the Pennington County Sheriff's Office posted photos to Facebook, writing quote:
"The search is underway of three days with specialized K9 teams looking for Serenity Dennard. Meanwhile, the investigation continues following all leads."
The 9-year-old was last seen February 3, leaving the Black Hills Children's Home.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
