LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — This morning’s dense fog played a role in a crash in Lincoln County involving six vehicles.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened at the entrance to the Harrisburg High School Entrance. Investigators say a Chrysler rear-ended a line of cars that were stopped in a turning lane. Deputies say the driver admitted to being distracted — the fog also played a role in the crash.

Photo courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say there were only minor injuries.