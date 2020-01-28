Fog and slick road conditions for many areas Tuesday morning

PLANKINTON, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers are dealing with fog and slick road conditions Tuesday morning.

Light overnight moisture has created slick road conditions and fog has reduced visibility in areas of central and northeastern South Dakota. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a photo of the foggy morning on Interstate 29 near the South Shore Exit. Troopers have been responding to a number of crashes Tuesday morning.

The Plankinton Volunteer Fire Department said Interstate 90 eastbound was closed near mile marker 310 for a semi truck crash near the Highway 281 Exit and the Coffee Cup Truck Stop. Authorities were reporting icy road conditions.

The Plankinton School started one hour late on Tuesday.

Authorities are reminding drivers to slow down, not use cruise control and to use headlines.