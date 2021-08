STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Rally-goers in Sturgis will get to see a special show from Ellsworth Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon.

At 3 p.m. MT, a B-1 bomber crew will provide a flyover above Main Street as part of the 21st Annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony.

It is part of an approved training mission.

The flyover follows a motorcycle ride that starts at Douglas High School.

Residents living in the area may hear increased noise due to the flyover.