SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A friendly competition this week aims to increase the blood supply in the region. The Flying for Life blood drive started on Monday.

Sanford AirMed employees have to be prepared for anything.

“For instance, if there was an accident or an ambulance at a medical call or a car accident or an injury called us, we wouldn’t necessarily know what’s going on, so even when we know what we are getting into, we have to be prepared for anything,” manager Sanford AirMed, Greg Vandenberg said.

Inside the helicopter, they carry many different supplies, including two units of blood.

“That can be given to any patient to be honest, and like I said, almost 80% of what we give blood to is for medical patients, so if they have bleeding internally or they do have an injury that’s causing bleeding,” Vandenberg said.

This week Sanford AirMed and Careflight are competing to see who can collect the most donations in the Flying for Life blood drive.

“You can make an impact even if you don’t work in health care,” Vandenberg said.

David Scott stopped by the blood donor room at Sanford today to help out.

“It’s simple, just call up and come for the appointment, some are walk-ins and it doesn’t take long, if I can do it, anybody can do it,” blood donor, David Scott said.

After the first day, Avera Careflight has 117 donations and Sanford AirMed has 99.

But it’s not all about the competition.

“All that matters is that people donate, I would love to make sure to get the trophy over here this year but the important thing is that people go and donate, but that affects everybody, so if you donate, you can make a difference in our area,” Vandenberg said.

