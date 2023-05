SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group will be hosting a blood drive outside our studio at 13th and Phillips in downtown Sioux Falls tomorrow.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there are still a few open appointments.

This is part of the “Flying for Life” blood drive, which is a friendly competition between Avera Careflight and Sanford AirMed to see who can get the most people to donate blood.