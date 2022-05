SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to make a difference today, there’s an opportunity to do just that in Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND Media Groups is hosting the Flying for Life blood drive Monday outside our studio along Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

Donors will be able to vote for either the Sanford or Avera flight team. The blood mobile will be set up from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To sign up, click here.