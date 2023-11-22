SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 180,000 South Dakotans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving according to AAA.

While most will hit the road, about 10,000 are expected to fly.

That’s up 6% over last year.

It will be a warmer Thanksgiving for Ericka Bohle, her husband, and kids.

They’re headed to Arizona to celebrate the holiday with family.

“This is actually our first big trip as a family, so we’re really excited. The boys are really excited to get on an airplane,” Bohle said.

Harlee Gentele, a Nebraska resident, is also leaving the cold weather behind.

She, her mother and son will spend turkey day in Arizona too.

“Get out of the cold,” Gentele said.

The period between Christmas and the new year is one of the busiest times at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, but more and more people are flying out for Thanksgiving too.

“As more people have moved from across the country to Sioux Falls, friends and family are going back and forth so it’s gotten busier over the years,” Airport executive director Dan Letellier said.

As flyers flock to the airport, construction continues on a new parking ramp.

While short term parking is closed right now, Letellier says there’s no parking crunch right now.

500 additional spaces have been added to the economy lot and some temporary parking is also available.

“More than likely, we have a shuttle that goes between our economy lot on a regular basis, so they very well may need to take a shuttle, but we do have enough parking,” Letellier said.

With no parking troubles for the Bohle family, it’s full speed ahead into the long holiday weekend.

“So far, so good,” Bohle said.

If you’re flying out of Sioux Falls, Letellier recommends showing up two hours early.