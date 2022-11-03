SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Workers at Flyboy Donuts are cooking up something for Veterans Day… you guessed it, it’s donuts. But they’re for a special mission — raising money for a local veterans organization.

You can already find many flavors and colors of donuts at Flyboy. But that isn’t stopping owner Ben Duenwald from creating a new donut just in time for Veterans Day.

“A patriotic dozen, so that’s a very colorful dozen that people can order on our website or get the day of Veterans Day,” Duenwald said.

Each dozen of these red, white, and blue donuts costs 16.99. Duenwald says for every dozen they sell, five dollars will be donated to the Midwest Honor Flight for next year’s flights.

“You know people like an excuse to buy donuts and this will help with that and then we can contribute quite a bit of funds hopefully to these great people,” Duenwald said.

Midwest Honor flight took over 1,300 vets to DC this year. CEO of Midwest Honor Flight, Aaron Van Beek, says each flight costs around $175,000.

“Fundraisers like this and donations we receive are crucial to making these flights happen,” Beek said.

Beek says they are hoping to do four flights in the upcoming year, and the support from the community brings them one step closer to their goal.

“It’s going to a good cause and it’s going to allow more veterans the opportunity to see those memorials in DC,” Beek said.

Flyboy will also have punch cards available, every one sold will bring $6 to Midwest Honor Flight. You can also send a gift of these donuts to others.