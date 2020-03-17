Flyboy Donuts asking people to support local restaurants with to-go, delivery orders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local restaurants are hoping people will take advantage of their delivery and to-go options during the coronavirus outbreak.

Flyboy Donuts has three delivery trucks. Travis Nye with Flyboy says deliveries are made every morning. While St. Patrick’s Day brought in 2,000 pre-orders, that number is down from previous years.

“Being able to deliver ourselves and have that online ordering system, it makes it safer for people to have that product brought to them and they don’t have to go out of their house,” Nye said.

As a way to say thank you to local healthcare workers on the front lines, Flyboy Donuts is offering free delivery to any nursing home or healthcare setting. You just have to use a special coupon code online.