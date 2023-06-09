SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –If you need another idea for some weekend fun, Saturday is Flutter Fest at the Great Plains Zoo.

The zoo is hosting this celebration with the Butterfly House and Aquarium.

Flutter Fest is tomorrow from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Kids can learn about the zoo’s new pollinator garden while playing games.

The first 100 guests can also get a special butterfly Lego set.



The Great Plains Zoo says some bird species will now be allowed outdoors after staff kept them indoors due to the spread of avian flu.