SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are dozens of different styles of fishing. Fly fishing is among the most difficult to learn and perfect.

Fly fishing is an art form, and this is a work in progress.

“It all comes down to technique,” Outreach Coordinator Jason Nelson said. “People tend to want to rush the cast. There are just a bunch of different parts to the rod, the line assembly, even picking out the right flies for what you’re going after,” Nelson added.

A few local anglers put a fly on the water Friday at the Outdoor Campus, where Outreach Coordinator Jason Nelson led a crash course on fly fishing.

“We’re going to start from the very beginning, why we’re using the reels, the rods, the line that we’ve chosen,” Nelson said.

“Our number one goal, if we can get lucky today and he can land a fish on a fly rod, that would be the ultimate goal for us,” Sioux Falls resident Justin Rey said.

Justin Rey is learning the basics of fly fishing alongside his 11-year-old son, Cooper, who’s a member of the Boy Scouts.

“He is working on his fly fishing merit badge and so he’s been through some of the course and we wanted to get a little more experience with it so we could complete the requirements of catching a fish actually with a fly rod and a fly,” Rey said.

And there are fish to be caught.

“Right away we’re going to be targeting Bluegills and then after a bit, we might tie on some bigger flies and go after some bass,” Nelson said.

Whatever ends up on the stringer, Nelson hopes to accomplish one goal with every 90-minute class.

“It seems like the people who get into it really get into it, and so we’re just trying to get people started,” Nelson said.

Click HERE for a complete list of summer activities offered at the Outdoor Campus.