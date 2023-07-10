RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Regional Airport is partnering with Eagle Rider on a new Fly and Ride program this summer.

Travelers can fly into the Black Hills and rent motorcycles for the remainder of the season.

The Rapid City Airport is one of only four in the nation to offer motorcycle rentals.

“Now we’ve moved them to the car rental lots. They’ll be able to come right in and rent their motorcycle helmet, they can rent their motorcycle, get their paperwork completed in the terminal and pick up their bike and be on their way,” Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said.

Even if you own a bike and want to try something new, this is one option.

“It’s a big combination of people. We get people from all over the world that just can’t travel with their bike. We’ll have local people that maybe their bike is in the shop, or they just want to try something new,” EagleRider Rental Manager Kevin Solomon said.

With August being one of the busiest months for travelers into the Rapid City Regional Airport, partnering with Fly and Ride EagleRider to have motorcycle rentals during the Sturgis Rally is perfect timing.

“So we have about 81,000 people who are coming and flying into the hills to be able to experience the Rally. So all of those are coming through Rapid City Regional Airport, so this gives them one more option to be able to fly in and rent a bike for those people who aren’t necessarily shipping or having their bike transported into Rapid City,” Dame said.

EagleRider offers several different options when you rent your bike.

“We also offer guided tours. You can rent a motorcycle and go your own way. Or you can rent a motorcycle and book hotel rooms and get a route. Or you can join one of our guided tours.” Solomon Said

Renters will still need to have proper certification to rent the bikes while in the Black Hills.