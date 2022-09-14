SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s time to start preparing for flu season.

The CDC says September and October are generally good months to get the flu shot.

Lewis kicked off its annual flu shot clinics on Wednesday.

Pam Iosty-Silkenson is taking action against the flu now.

The Sioux Falls woman stopped at Lewis to get her shot.

“I get the flu shot every year to avoid getting any strain of flu,” said Pam Iosty-Silkenson of Sioux Falls.

Health officials monitor the flu in the southern hemisphere to gauge what the season might be like here at home.

“They are prior to our fall flu season, and it does look like Australia had a pretty severe season, it started a bit earlier, cases were higher this year, so we’re kind of expecting the same here,” Lewis pharmacist Sara Hicks said.

Hicks says people should get the shot by at least mid-October to build up their immunity for the season.

Iosty-Silkenson didn’t just roll up one sleeve on Wednesday.

She also got the updated COVID-19 booster in her other arm.

“I am definitely staying on top of that because that’s a great preventative too. I believe in it and I would rather avoid any kind of the strand,” Iosty-Silkenson said.

Lewis is holding more flu shot clinics throughout September and October.

You can also walk in to get your shot.



