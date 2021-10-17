Flu and COVID-19 shots available at upcoming Sioux Falls clinics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sanford Health vaccine clinic in central Sioux Falls offered not only COVID-19 vaccines but also shots for the flu on Saturday. And if you missed the event, there will be additional clinics on Oct. 23, Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 at the Sanford Imagenetics building at 1321 W. 22nd St. in Sioux Falls.

“We’re offering these now on Saturdays,” said Terri Carlson, executive director with Sanford Health’s primary care, women’s health, psychiatry and psychology departments. “Right now we’re scheduled through the middle of November, but we can extend that as we need to.”

Michael Barth of Sioux Falls received both a flu shot and a COVID booster shot at the clinic on Saturday morning.

“It’s one of those things where I can do my part for everybody else by getting my booster,” Barth said. “I also have two kids who are too little to get the vaccine, and so I would hate to be, have anything happen to them.”

Saturday’s clinic was Sanford’s third in as many weeks. Carlson and others who work in health care stress just how important the COVID vaccines are.

“This vaccine has been proven as safe and effective and quite frankly is the only way we’re going to get beyond this pandemic,” Carlson said.

“We want to do our part to make sure everybody is safe, and so getting the booster and getting all of our vaccines is one way we can do that,” Barth said.