Flu activity remains at ‘sporadic’ level in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been 10 confirmed cases of the flu in South Dakota for the 2020-21 season.

On Friday, health officials announced three new confirmed cases of the flu along with one new flu-associated hospitalization in Faulk County. There’s been two flu deaths and four hospitalizations so far this season.

The peak of flu season has been the third week of February for the past five years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the South Dakota Department of Health recommend people get a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses.