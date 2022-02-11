SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of new flu cases in South Dakota has been slowing.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, influenza activity in the state is now listed as “regional” instead of the “widespread” level. There were 509 new confirmed cases in the past week. In the 2021-22 flu season, there have been 7,640 flu cases.

In the past week, two new flu-related hospitalizations were reported for a total of 167 this season.

Flu cases by week. Graph from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were no new deaths and there’s been nine flu-related deaths this season.

Flu season typically peaks in February, but it peaked in the fourth week of December this year.

In the 2019-20 flu season, there were 14,776 flu cases, 547 hospitalizations and 33 deaths. In the 2020-21 flu season there were 71 cases, seven hospitalizations and two deaths.

Health experts give flu update, encourage flu shot

Doctors have said it’s not too late to receive a flu shot.