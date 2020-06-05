Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Mourners at George Floyd’s memorial service in Minneapolis are using the words of a mural projected above his golden coffin as a call for action.

It reads: “I can breathe now.” Celebrities, civil rights activists, politicians and family members of Floyd sang “Amazing Grace,” prayed and joined together in a rousing memorial Thursday.

It was both a celebration of his life and a mourning of a man whose death at the hands of police has sparked protests nationwide and calls for an end to racial injustice. The memorial was the first service to be held in the next six days across three communities.