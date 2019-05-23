Local News

Flows increasing at Gavins Point Dam

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 05:44 AM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 05:44 AM CDT

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) -- With all of the rain and snow, rivers are on the rise. 

The Army Corps of Engineers is responding. Thursday afternoon they'll increase the flow from Gavins Point Dam to 60,000 cubic feet per second. 

That's higher than during flooding earlier this year. 
 

