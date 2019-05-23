Flows increasing at Gavins Point Dam
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) -- With all of the rain and snow, rivers are on the rise.
The Army Corps of Engineers is responding. Thursday afternoon they'll increase the flow from Gavins Point Dam to 60,000 cubic feet per second.
That's higher than during flooding earlier this year.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
