ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans who use medical marijuana now have a new way of consuming the cannabis.

As of Tuesday, everyone who is registered for medical marijuana can apply to get it in its purest form, dried flower.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, more than 30,000 people in the state are in the medical marijuana program. Dispensaries statewide are approved to sell the dried flower marijuana.

Chris Tholkes is the director of the health department’s Office of Medical Cannabis. She says marijuana in the flower form will provide a cheaper alternative to medical wax and topical applications.