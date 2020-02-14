Flower shops putting their ‘petals’ to the metal on Valentine’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Valentine’s Day is not only a busy day for love but an even busier day for local flower shops in KELOLAND.

Every Valentine’s Day, Florist Stacy Schaap hardly gets time to stop and smell the roses.

“It’s… crazy… people calling in, phones ringing off the hook, lots of customers coming in,” Owner of Flower Mill Stacey Schaap said.

For her and her team at the Flower Mill it’s their busiest day of the year.

“Last Valentine’s Day we did over 600 deliveries, so you’ve got to do quite a bit of planning when you’re doing that many deliveries,” Schaap said.

Preparations for orders begin at the start of January; To having all employees on staff, plus some outside help, they have over 40 working the holiday.

“We have somewhere between 20 and 22 drivers that will be working for us,” Delivery Coordinator Kevin Whalen said.

Whalen’s passion for the job keeps him fired up on this busy day.

“I love this job, I… I actually flew back from Arizona to do this. Stacy talked me into doing this,” Whalen said.

He also says it’s important for the flowers to stay warm too so they can make It to their destinations.

“We’re double-bagging our arrangements today because of the extreme cold,” Whalen said.

They even have vans stocked overnight, so they can take off by 8 a.m. Friday.

“Everybody who has heated garages. We try to keep them in those and then we try to start right away in the morning,” Schaap said.

But even they can’t be prepared for every order…

“They’re still coming in because guys are all last minute. So, you never really know,” Schaap said.

Even though they can’t stop to take in the flowers they do take in appreciation for those working alongside them.

“Honestly, they’re the ones that make it happen. So, I’m just… yeah, I’m just happy I have such great employees,” Schaap said.

“Love it. That’s why I work here: I love this place,” Whalen said.

If you’re still in need of Valentine’s Day flowers, The Flower Mill is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.