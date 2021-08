SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The body of a woman last seen in the Black Hills has been found.

The South Dakota DCI sent an alert about Donna Pearson, 64, who had been reported missing on July 30. She was last seen at the Spearfish Canyon Lodge on July 6.

On Thursday, the DCI announced Pearson’s body was found on a remote hiking trail on Saturday, July 31.

🚨UPDATE🚨 On July 31, Investigators located a deceased female near a remote hiking trail; the deceased woman was identified as Donna A. Pearson. An autopsy was conducted on Aug. 2, and it is believed there was no foul play in Pearson’s death. The investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/0TgQsRh1Em — South Dakota DCI (@SouthDakotaDCI) August 5, 2021

An autopsy was completed on August 2; investigators don’t believe foul play was involved in Pearson’s death.