SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Florida man wanted for attempted murder is in custody in Sioux Falls.

26-year-old Devontae Durden is accused of shooting another man in St. Augustine, Florida earlier this month. Authorities say following the shooting, Durden fled to the South Dakota.

The U-S Marshals Service arrested him today at an apartment complex in central Sioux Falls.

He is now awaiting extradition to Florida.