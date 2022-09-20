SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The former IT Director of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is heading to federal prison for his role in a bribery scheme.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Sven Schreiber will spend one year and plus a day behind bars, followed by two years of supervised release. He will also have to pay a $15,000 fine. Schreiber pleaded guilty to Bribery Concerning Programs Receiving Federal Funds.

A co-defendant in the case, Arnaldo Piccinelli, was sentenced to two years of probation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Schreiber became IT Director for the Tribe in 2015. He then contracted Piccinelli to provide services. At some point, Schreiber solicited Piccinelli for money, receiving $15,000.