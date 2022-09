BOWDLE, S.D. (KELO) — 47-year-old Curtis Baker has been identified by the South Dakota Highway patrol as the fatality in a September 7 crash.

The Florida man was driving a semi-truck on Highway 12 when a straight truck attempted to cross the highway after failing to stop at a stop sign. Curtis, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges are pending against the 59-year-old driver of the straight truck. He was wearing a seatbelt.