Florida man arrested for robbery in Spencer, Iowa

SPENCER, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Spencer, Iowa arrested a Florida man for robbery on Tuesday night.

According to the Spencer Police Department, Jaime Munoz, of Shalimar, Florida, age 22, went to the Dynos Convenience Store and tried to buy a can of beer. When speaking with the clerk, Munoz allegedly flashed a gun tucked in his waistband and demanded money. He fled the store with cash, but was soon caught by the police.

Officers recovered the stolen cash and found a CO2 BB gun that was used. Munoz was booked into the Clay County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 bond.