Florida man accused of hitting police officer with motorcycle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Florida man is behind bars at the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of hitting a police officer with his motorcycle.

At police briefing on Thursday, Officer Sam Clemens said 38-year-old Netfa Gay was doing tricks on a motorcycle in a parking lot near 10th and Franklin just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night. When a police officer tried to stop him, he allegedly sped up and ran into the officer.

Watch Thursday’s police briefing below:

Police say they checked Gay’s backpack and found a loaded gun. After further investigation, officers determined the gun was stolen from an unlocked car in June.

Netfa Gay faces several charges, including assault, reckless driving and possession of a firearm by a felon, authorities say.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 