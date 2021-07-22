Florida man accused of hitting police officer with motorcycle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Florida man is behind bars at the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of hitting a police officer with his motorcycle.

At police briefing on Thursday, Officer Sam Clemens said 38-year-old Netfa Gay was doing tricks on a motorcycle in a parking lot near 10th and Franklin just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night. When a police officer tried to stop him, he allegedly sped up and ran into the officer.

Watch Thursday’s police briefing below:

Police say they checked Gay’s backpack and found a loaded gun. After further investigation, officers determined the gun was stolen from an unlocked car in June.

Netfa Gay faces several charges, including assault, reckless driving and possession of a firearm by a felon, authorities say.