Floodwater receding in Custer

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Conditions are improving in Custer, South Dakota after flooding on Friday forced people there to evacuate their homes.

Five to seven inches of rain fell in the area , sending creeks out of their banks. But the Custer County Sheriff’s Department tells KELOLAND News the water levels have gone down Saturday and that there have been no new evacuations.

Also, roads that were closed by flooding have been reopened.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the YMCA in Custer.

As a precaution, the city has issued a drinking water advisory until testing is done to find out whether or not the flooding has contaminated the city’s water system. That means people should boil their drinking water or use bottled water until the testing is complete.

Below is a gallery of photos viewers have sent from the flooding near Custer.

Photo courtesy: Craig Goth.

Photo courtesy: Angie Svoboda.

Photo courtesy: Angie Svoboda.

Photo courtesy: Angie Svoboda.