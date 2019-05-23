Flooding woes in western KELOLAND
KADOKA, S.D. -- Heavy rainfall from Tuesday and Wednesday is causing plenty of issues in western KELOLAND.
One KELOLAND viewer sent photos of the flooding and road damage from Franklin Creek, located north of Kadoka and Interstate 90. Curt Anderson said Jackson and Haakon counties have been dealing with an extreme amount of flooding. You can see the photos above.
On Wednesday, the Wall Volunteer Fire Department took aerial photos and video of the flooding in Philip. On Thursday morning, the town of Philip announced traffic restrictions had been removed.
Because of the moisture, the Army Corps of Engineers is increasing the flow from the Dam to 60,000 CFS on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
