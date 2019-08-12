Flooding problems in western KELOLAND

PORCUPINE, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of storms are moving across KELOLAND and some areas are dealing with more flooding problems

Officials with The Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Emergency Management put video out on Facebook showing how the heavy rains were causing some fast moving floodwaters.

According to the post, this video shows an area near Porcupine. Several roads were closed down because of the flooding.

Severe flooding BIA 27 Evergreen to Gooseneck turn. Road closed at this time. Manderson to Sharps is open. Posted by OST Emergency Management on Sunday, August 11, 2019

Flooded roads weren’t the only issue heavy rains were creating.

The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a rockslide on Sheps Canyon Road on social media. The post says no one was hurt.

But authorities are using this to remind you to be careful when you’re driving both during and after storms.

They say you never know what might be around the next corner.