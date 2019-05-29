Flooding on gravel roads in Brookings County

BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- The rain is taking a toll on roads across KELOLAND.

And that has authorities sending out a warning. The Brookings County Sheriff's Office posted photos of trucks stuck on gravel roads Tuesday.

The post said, "The sheriff's office is again advising no UNNECESSARY travel on township and gravel roads. Although, not all roads are marked closed, due to the recent rain, many roads have water running over them and are not passable."

