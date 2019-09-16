Flooding leaves behind damage near Lake Vermillion

People in central and eastern KELOLAND are now in recovery mode after severe flooding last week.

One of the counties in the path of the powerful water was McCook County.

Renae Christenson’s home overlooks Lake Vermillion.



“We really enjoy the view,” Renae Christenson said.



Only last week, she got a show like nothing she’s ever seen before.



The water was so powerful it damaged a nearby road, which acts as an emergency spillway that takes pressure off the dam when the water gets to a certain level.



“Everything performed as it was supposed to; the constant pounding–some of the the material just let loose,” Lake Vermillion Park Manager Derek Dorr said.



That road is also the main way in and out of the east campground at Lake Vermillion.



“Right now we’re assessing how to get that area fixed for access,” Dorr said.



The water also washed out parts of a nearby bridge, which is how Christenson gets to the church and the pharmacy.



“We have to go quite a ways around. That bridge is making it quite difficult for us, but we’ll get used to it,” Christenson said.



You’ll find other closed roads in the county, too. If you do come across a barricade, don’t go through it.



“Even though the water’s gone down everywhere, they’re there for a reason. We have bridges that are damaged to the point where they could possibly fall in if someone goes over them,” McCook County Emergency Manager B.J. Stiefvater said.



As the county works to recover, people like Christenson will make due.



“It’s just something nature did to us. At least we can get out,” Christenson said.

Dorr says five full-time campers are still stuck in the east campground, but they were warned to leave last week.



He says they are safe and they plan on getting them out this week.