Flooding issues in Huron

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy rains caused problems and closed down roads in Huron over the weekend.

Huron police are reminding drivers to not go around road closed signs. They say an SUV got stalled after going around a barricade.

According to officials, part of the road was washed out.

First Responders were able to get everyone out of the SUV safely but they are using this as a reminder to obey road signs.

There is also flooding at Lake Byron, north of Huron. KELOLAND News has a crew checking out the flooding Monday and will have more coverage.