SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The drought monitor is holding steady, but that could change soon.

While things have slowly improved for parts of central and eastern KELOLAND, we could still use some rain.

It was a dry morning and afternoon in KELOLAND, but western South Dakota will deal with another round of rain this evening. That rain will move west to east as we go through the overnight. We’ll see if it makes it as far east as Sioux Falls, if it does, it will happen during the late morning hours. It would be well-needed rain, while western South Dakota has been overflowing with the rain.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of Spearfish and Sioux Falls.

Spearfish received over eight inches of rain for May and June. Unfortunately, the heavy rain brought flash flooding to Spearfish.

It’s been a different story in Sioux Falls as the city didn’t reach an inch and a half either month. In fact, Spearfish has had three days with more rainfall than what Sioux Falls had all month of June.

There wasn’t much of a change to the weekly drought monitor, as we had a couple of days of beneficial rain.

Keep in mind, this takes into account the rain through 7:00 Tuesday morning. So a lot of the rain in southeast KELOLAND is not included with this release.

If the rain holds tonight into the morning hours for southeast KELOLAND, that and the rain on Tuesday will be taken into account and then we should see improvement in the southeast for next week’s drought monitor.