Flooding In Southwest Minnesota

MURRAY COUNTY, Minn. - Just when we were starting to see the sunshine and warm temperatures, another round of storms is causing flooding across KELOLAND. Parts of southwest Minnesota received six to eight inches of rain overnight.

Water covering roads and yards is not an uncommon sight in the small town of Currie, Minnesota. Sheila Skindelien has lived in town for over ten years.

"It was just kind of a slow process of the water building up in the back and then all of a sudden it started getting bigger and bigger and it was like 'whoosh' into the basement and it's a total disaster," Skindelien said.

All the rain and flooding is taking a toll on emotions.

"This is our third time now in less than a week that this happened; we've lost everything that we had down there, a lot of memories and it's just hard," Skindelien said.

Several other people in town are also seeing water in their yards.

"I know it's over 5 and a half inches because my rain gauge says 5.5 and it was overflowing," Skindelien said.

Over in Slayton, Minnesota, it's a similar sight.

"I grew up here in Slayton. I was gone for a few years. I've been back here at this location for 31 years and it's the most water we've had in this parking lot and it's the most water we've had accumulate in this short of time," location manager Prairie Pride Coop Mike Le Tendre said.

For now, all they can do is wait for the water to go down, but there is one thing both residents can agree on.

"About two months of sunshine with no rain, that would be fantastic," Le Tendre said.

"No more rain. I need some sun; massive sun," Skindelien said.

Both residents in Slayton and Currie say they've never had to deal with this much water before in their towns.

