Flooding in southern Black Hills

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

KEYSTONE, S.D. -- A week after 25 inches of snow fell, parts of the southern Black Hills are dealing with flooding issues.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office announced creeks in Hill City and Keystone are running out of their banks and onto roads and bridges. Some driveways are also partially or totally submerged.

In Keystone, Main Street is down to one lane in some areas and many bridges are being closed because of flooding.

In Hill City, Old Hill City Road has water over it in many areas from Kemp's Camp down to Keystone. Rocks are also falling from the hillside and part of the road is being closed. There is no travel advised.

People heading to Mount Rushmore, part of Highway 16A has water over the road and hydroplaning is possible after driving down the hill.

Authorities are reminding people to stay out of impacted areas and allow first responders to safely work. They remind drivers to not cross flooded roads.