Flooding in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- Flooding remains a concern in western South Dakota.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page Wednesday morning has more reports of flooding.

Water levels in Hill City are continuing to rise. Anderson Road by Green Oak is still closed due to large amounts of water.

A flood warning from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8:15 a.m. Friday.

