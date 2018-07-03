Flooding Damages Roads In Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Minn. - While the rain has stopped for now, flooding continues to be a big problem for communities across KELOLAND. In Rock County, Minnesota, they've declared a state of emergency.

Drive through Rock County and you'll find standing water in fields and crumbling roads.

"We do have a location by Kenneth that is probably our biggest by the county, that kind of got washed out, the shoulders, obviously Rock River always gets a little bit higher and so we have a couple of the townships roads that kind of get washed out with that," Rock County Sheriff, Evan Verbrugge said.

Though things are looking better in the southwest Minnesota county, the area declared a state of emergency to help fix the problems that came with the heavy rain and standing water.

"Once they declare a state of emergency, then we can start documenting all of the financial issues that the county is going to incur and then pass those off onto the state. Rock County had roughly $25,000 but when you add the townships and everything included in that it's over $280,000," Verburgge said.

The recent sunshine and warm weather have been somewhat of a relief for Rock County Sheriff, Evan Verbrugge.

"Water is receding and so with this heat coming in the next week that will be nice, it's just now going back and taking care of some of the roads that need to be fixed up and graded back," Verbrugge said.

While the area did see some flooding, people were safe.

"Nobody got injured or hurt so that's obviously a big thing with human life but again these things are going to happen," Verburgge said.