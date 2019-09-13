Flooding closes roads in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All that water to the north is leading to problems for Sioux Falls.

A portion of three different roads are closed because of flood water. That includes a section of 41st streets from Philips Avenue to Cliff, near Lincoln High School.

All of the extra water in the area is from Skunk Creek, which is expected to crest today. Flooding has also closed Grange Drive from 49th Street to 51st Street.

West 12th Street between South La Mesa Drive and South Sertoma Avenue is also closed.