Flooding closes on, off ramps along I-29 in western Iowa
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) - Only weeks after reopening in the wake of historic flooding along the Missouri River in March, Interstate 29 on and off ramps for Highway 2 in southwest Iowa have again closed due to flooding.
Highway 2 connects southwest Iowa to Nebraska City, Nebraska, over the Missouri River. As of Saturday morning, floodwater was covering the ramps to the highway from I-29.
Flooding has also closed numerous other I-29 ramps from Council Bluffs south for nearly 70 miles. Officials warn that means southbound I-29 travelers will have no gas station access from Council Bluffs until reaching Rock Port, Missouri.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
