Flooding closes on, off ramps along I-29 in western Iowa

Posted: May 25, 2019 02:01 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 02:01 PM CDT

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) - Only weeks after reopening in the wake of historic flooding along the Missouri River in March, Interstate 29 on and off ramps for Highway 2 in southwest Iowa have again closed due to flooding.

Highway 2 connects southwest Iowa to Nebraska City, Nebraska, over the Missouri River. As of Saturday morning, floodwater was covering the ramps to the highway from I-29.

Flooding has also closed numerous other I-29 ramps from Council Bluffs south for nearly 70 miles. Officials warn that means southbound I-29 travelers will have no gas station access from Council Bluffs until reaching Rock Port, Missouri.
 

