Flooding closes multiple parks in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While city officials don’t believe there will be any more street closures associated with rising floodwaters, multiple Sioux Falls parks have been closed.

Kelby Mieras, Park Operations Manager, said Legacy, Yankton Trail, Spencer, Tuthill, Pasley, Rotary and Cherry Rock parks are all closed. He added said the parks department is helping with tornado cleanup as well as park closures.

Sections of the bike trail from Legacy Park to Falls Park are seeing flooding. People are asked to follow barricades on the bike trail and at parks. The city will remove barricades as flooding goes down and parks reopen.

The city has been using and monitoring the diversion channel to help keep the swollen Big Sioux River from flooding the city.

The drone video above is courtesy Reistroffer Design.